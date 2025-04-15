Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday said that the state government will procure 100 robots for 27 municipal corporations for cleaning manholes, the work currently being done manually.

The announcement comes after the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment commissioned a social audit of sanitation works that highlighted the state government's failure to address the deaths of sanitation workers.

Also Read | Jabalpur: Doctors Save Life of 6-Month-Old Baby Girl From Damoh After Yellow Worm Gets Stuck in Her Chest; Successfully Remove Chicken Piece From Toddler’s Windpipe in Second Case.

A Union government-commissioned social audit across Mumbai, Pune, Parbhani, Satara, and Shirur has exposed “critical failures” by authorities and contractors in protecting sanitation workers in Maharashtra, 18 of whom died between 2021 and 2024.

The audit said safety protocols, protective gear, and emergency response mechanisms were largely absent in all the five places surveyed.

Also Read | India Rapidly Emerging As Global AI Leader Under PM Narendra Modi's Vision: JK Tech President and CEO Sameer Nagpal.

Talking to reporters, State Social Justice Minister Shirsat said, "We will first conduct a one-month trial with the new robot in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. After successful testing, we will procure 100 robots."

He said the social justice department would supply the robots to the urban development department, which would then distribute them to the municipal corporations.

"These new robots are indigenously made and more capable than the existing ones with low capacity. The ones we will procure will have a higher capacity for cleaning and waste segregation," Shirsat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)