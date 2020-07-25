Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday urged Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to come up with an advisory to preserve the sanctity and dignity of the oath-taking process of the parliamentarians and lawmakers.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has requested Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to come up with an advisory to be adhered to by all stakeholders in the context of the form and oath being read out by members," tweeted the Maharashtra Governor office.

Koshiyari has highlighted that some of the newly elected members of Parliament and state legislatures are departing from the prescribed form of language for oath-taking.

"Adding names of party leaders or any other person to whom members owe their faith or allegiance, to the format of the oath-taking, violates the sanctity of oath-taking process", he wrote in a letter to Vice President and Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, Koshyari, in a separate letter recalled that he had to personally intervene and direct some of the members being sworn in as Ministers in Maharashtra to repeat their oath strictly as per the prescribed format without any addition or deletion, stated the press release.

He has urged the Naidu and Birla to examine and deliberate upon the issue of departure by members from the prescribed format for the oath and to come up with suitable directions and advisories to all concerned stakeholders so as to safeguard the sanctity and dignity of the oath-taking process, it added. (ANI)

