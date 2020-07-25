New Delhi, July 25: The Congress will hold a nationwide online campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on July 26, Sunday to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party's "constant attempts" to topple elected government, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said. He also said that PCCs will protest in front of Raj Bhavans across the country. Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Political Crisis, Tweets 'BJP Conspiracy Against Ashok Gehlot Govt Clear, Governor Must Call Assembly Session'.

"Against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected Govts & misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games @INCIndia will hold a nationwide Online Campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" tomorrow, the 26th of July. Join this campaign & raise your voice to save Democracy," Venugopal tweeted.

KC Venugopal Tweet:

Following this, the PCCs will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country against this naked murder of democracy & subverting institutions on Monday, the 27th of July, 2020. Join this mass movement to save our democracy & Constitution. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 25, 2020

"Following this, the PCCs will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country against this naked murder of democracy & subverting institutions on Monday, the 27th of July, 2020, " he said, while urging people to join the mass movement to "save our democracy & Constitution".

This development comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is trying to save his government after the rebellion of Sachin Pilot and other Congress MLAs. Gehlot also met Governor Kalraj Mishra two times demanding assembly session at the earliest so that he can prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Earlier this year, Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalist left the Congress party and defected to BJP, leading to collapse of Kamal Nath's government. Last year, in Karnataka, the Congress- Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) government also fell after defections of some MLAs and BJP came back to power.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).