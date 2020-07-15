Pune, July 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education would declare HSC results on Thursday.

Secretary of the board Dr Ashok Bhosale said in a press release that the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (std 12th) will be declared on the board's website at 1 PM on Thursday.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Camp Hits Back, 2 Ex-BSP MLAs Release Video Asking Ashok Gehlot 'What Were We Offered to Join Congress?'.

The exams had been conducted in February and March. PTI COR KRK KRK 07152239 NNNN that “augmented reality technology, pre-recorded chants, and other forms of artificial support represent a rebuke to match-going fans.”

When the Bundesliga resumed last month, German broadcasters started offering TV viewers a choice between live sound from the empty stadiums or a soundtrack of recorded fan chants mixed by a producer to accompany the action. TV channels showing the games internationally have often picked a feed with artificial noise, without offering their local viewers the choice.

Also Read | 'From Raipur to Delhi, Congress is Rattled,' Says BJP Leader Brijmohan Agrawal: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

Video games company EA Sports is supplying similar crowd noise, drawn from its own archive of recordings, for broadcasts of Spain's La Liga and the English Premier League.

“Empty stadia are a direct consequence of a public health crisis that has impacted every single one of us and the absence of fans cannot be compensated for by a computer simulation aimed at the amusement of television audiences,” said the fans' letter, released by umbrella group Football Supporters Europe.

The fan groups have also called for supporters to be given a voice in consultations about when and how it's safe to allow fans to return to stadiums amid the pandemic.

They also call for involvement in reforms to make soccer more economically sustainable in a system they brand “flawed, unfair, and unsustainable.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)