Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson on Wednesday claimed that he was detained by the Mumbai police earlier today while he was on his way to commemorate 'Quit India' day at August Kranti ground in the city.

Gandhi said that was detained by Mumbai police at Santa Cruz police station.

"For the first time in the history of independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on that historic date", said Gandhi in a tweet.

However, he later posted on X (earlier known as Twitter) that he was released and headed to the August Kranti ground.

"Now being allowed to go. Proceeding to August Kranti Maidan. Inquilab Zindabad!" tweeted Gandhi.

The 'Quit India' movement was launched in August 1942 against British rule.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil, speaking to reporters, said, "Today is an important day...There is still hope that today if anyone does anything against democracy the people of the country would come together and raise the same slogan".

Speaking on Tushar Gandhi's detention, Patil said, "81 years have passed since Mahatma Gandhi along with other freedom fighters were arrested. Now, his great-grandson was detained. I want to ask if the situation is the same as that of the colonial era. People will ask why he was detained." (ANI)

