Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai on Monday has predicted that moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur.

India Meterological Department Mumbai said, "Nowcast warning issued at 10 am Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur during the next 3-4 hours."

RK Jenamani, IMD scientist said: "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing over Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra and Goa also. There is an alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra.

"Very heavy rain has been recorded in Mumbai on Sunday, it rained up to 100 mm, An orange alert has been issued for this. And even today there is an alert regarding heavy rains in Mumbai but it is expected to gradually reduce," the IMD scientist said.

An ‘orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts till July 27.

Mumbai is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 25, according to predictions.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded around 197.98 mm of rainfall. The average rainfall recorded by the city on Sunday from 8 am to Monday 8 am was 58.42 mm. In the financial capital’s Eastern Suburbs the rainfall was recorded at 69.15 mm and in the Western Suburbs it was recorded at 70.41 mm.

In the wake of heavy rainfall, all schools in Raigad district remained closed today. IMD issued orange alert for Raigad.

This morning after the completion of rescue operation, the NDRF team and other agencies have left the landslide spot at Irshalwadi in the State’s Raigad district.

At least 27 people were killed after a major landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad on July 19 following the torrential rains in the region. (ANI)

Earlier on Friday, train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas were disrupted following waterlogging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section, suburban traffic was closed as a safety precautionary measure for a brief period. Rest assured, all sections were running.

