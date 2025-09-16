Nashik, September 16: A private school in Nashik received a bomb threat on Monday. Police and bomb squad found no suspicious objects, confirming the school is safe, Police Inspector Trupti Sonawane said. Speaking to ANI, the police official said that the school received a bomb threat via a fake email address.

She said, "The Indiranagar Police Station received a threat email at around 2.45 AM, sent from a fake email address, claiming there was a bomb in the bathroom of Nasik Cambridge High School located on Vada Pathri Road. Upon being informed by the school administration, the police called the bomb squad and conducted a thorough check following standard operating procedures."

Inspector Sonawane added that the police are trying to trace the email address. Mumbai Hoax Bomb Threat: Ashwin Kumar Supra From Noida Arrested for WhatsApp Message Threatening ‘Human Bomb’ Blasts.

"No suspicious objects were found, confirming the school is safe. The investigation is ongoing, with the cyber police station assisting in tracing the fake email address," the police official said. Further details are awaited. In a similar incident, the Bombay High Court had received a hoax bomb threat on September 12. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person over the fake bomb threat email.

Nashik School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

The police have registered an FIR at Azad Maidan Police Station under section 353(1), 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which aims to address acts of public mischief by criminalising the publication of false information or alarming news through electronic means, or intends to create feelings of ill-will between different groups, or pushes soldiers of the Army, Navy, or Air Force to disregard their duty. Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against an Unidentified Person over Hoax Bomb Threat Received by Bombay High Court.

Following the threat, lawyers and other staff members vacated the court premises. Responding to this, Advocate Mangala Waghe told ANI, "Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today. So, the court has been vacated. Police are investigating it." According to the authorities, an investigation was initiated over this matter.

