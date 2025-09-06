The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 50-year-old Ashwin Kumar Supra, a native of Bihar, for allegedly issuing a bomb blast threat in the city. Officials said Supra used a mobile phone and a SIM card registered in Noida to make the hoax threat through WhatsApp message, triggering immediate security alerts. Acting swiftly, the Crime Branch traced the number and apprehended him in Noida. The phone and SIM used in the crime have been seized as crucial evidence. Supra is being escorted to Mumbai and is expected to arrive with the Crime Branch team around 10 am today. Investigators will begin questioning him to uncover the motive behind the threat and whether it has links to any larger conspiracy. Authorities stressed that such false alarms cause public panic and drain vital security resources. Mumbai Bomb Threats: Police Receives Threatening Message on WhatsApp Number Claiming 14 Pakistani Terrorists in India on Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

Mumbai Bomb Threat Case

A man named Ashwini was arrested from Noida for sending a threatening message to Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp number. The message claimed that 14 Lashkar-e-Jihadi terrorists had entered the city and were planning a major blast using 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles. The Noida… pic.twitter.com/7uHCVRAV29 — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

