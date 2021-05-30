Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Police has set up a three-member panel to inquire into the allegations of corruption and bribery against state transport minister Anil Parab, transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne and five other senior department officials.

According to Nashik City police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, a Nashik RTO motor vehicle (MV) inspector filed a graft complaint against Parab, Dhakne and others.

"Nashik RTO MV inspector Gajendra T Patil has filed a complaint against state transport minister Anil Parab, transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne and five other senior department officials. Looking at the severity of the issue an inquiry committee is formed," the police commissioner said on Saturday.

Pandey said the inquiry committee consists of three deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officers and will be headed by DCP crime.

'We had served two summons to Patil (complainant) but he refused to appear citing its health. He has not even provided an address for the physical delivery of the summons and all the communication has been electronic. Therefore, we have formed a committee to look into his allegations," the police Commissioner said.

Earlier, both Parab and Dhakne had termed the allegations of graft as baseless, and an attempt at "maligning" their image. (ANI)

