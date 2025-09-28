Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): A prison officer was seriously injured after being attacked by an inmate at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, as per the Arthur Road Jail Authority.

The incident occurred when Officer Rakesh Chavan attempted to break up a fight between inmates.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and SL Bhyrappa in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The accused inmate, Affan Saifuddin Khan, was fighting with two or three other inmates inside his barrack. When Officer Chavan stepped in to stop the fight, Affan hit the officer with his head. The officer was badly hurt near his right eye and was taken immediately to a nearby government hospital for treatment, Jail Authority added.

Even after the attack, Affan continued to misbehave and obstruct the prison staff.

Also Read | If Partition Was Handled Right, No Maulvi Would Have Dared to Say 'I Know How to Kill', Says Giriraj Singh.

Authorities are now investigating whether the incident is connected to a gang war between inmates.

Based on a complaint from the injured officer, a case has been registered against Affan at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

As per the statement from Arthur Road Jail Authority, "Prison officer Rakesh Chavan, who tried to meddle in and stop a fight between inmates, was attacked at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He was seriously injured in the attack, suffering a serious head injury, particularly near his right eye. The accused inmate, Affan Saifuddin Khan, initially fought with two or three inmates in his barrack. When officer Rakesh Chavan tried to stop him, Affan hit the officer with his head. The unsuspecting Chavan was seriously injured in this sudden attack and was immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital. Even after the attack, Affan continued to abuse and obstruct official work. Police are also investigating whether this incident is linked to a gang war between inmates. Based on the complaint of the injured officer, Rakesh Chavan, a case has been registered against the accused, Affan, at the N.M. Joshi Marg police station. The N.M. Joshi Marg police are conducting further investigations into the incident."

Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)