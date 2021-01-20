Pune, Jan 20 (PTI) A quick action by Pune Police saved the life of a 30-year-old woman, who had left a post on social media informing that she was taking her own life as she has lost her job, an official said on Wednesday.

The Damini squad of the police not only traced the woman but later reunited her with her family members after counselling, he said.

According to the police, DCP Bachchan Singh had received information on January 18 about a post on a social media platform in which the woman announced her intention to commit suicide and also apologised to her family members.

This information was then forwarded to Women's Grievance Redressal Cell for further action, he said.

A woman police officer, who is associated with the cell, said the Damini squad swung into action and traced the woman.

"During counselling, the woman told us that she was thinking of taking her own life as she had lost her job. She was reunited with her family members," said the officer.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appreciated the police for their well-coordinated effort to save a life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)