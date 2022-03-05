Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 535 new coronavirus infections, taking the caseload to 78,68,451.

With 10 persons succumbing to the viral infection, death toll reached 1,43,737, the state health department said. As many as 963 patients were discharged from hospital or recovered at home, taking the recovery tally to 77,16,674.

With 76,375 samples being tested during the day, the total of COVID-19 tests carried out so far reached 7,82,14,557.

As many as 454 cases of Omicron variant infection were reported from Nagpur.

To date, 5,665 Omicron variant patients have been detected in the state, of which 4,733 have recovered.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.07 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 percent.

There are 4,038 active cases in Maharashtra now.

Mumbai city reported 65 new cases and no deaths. The caseload of the financial capital of the country stands at 10,55,954 and death toll at 16,691.

Among eight administrative divisions (each division comprising several districts), Mumbai division reported 110 coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Saturday.

Nashik division reported 78 cases and two deaths, Pune division 238 cases, Kolhapur division 21 cases, Aurangabad division 19 cases, Latur division 21 cases, Akola division 28 cases and Nagpur division 20 cases and one death.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: New cases 535, Total cases: 78,68,451, Deaths 10, Total Deaths 1,43,737, Total Recoveries 77,16,674, Active cases 4,038, Total tests 7,82,14,557, Tests today 76,375.

