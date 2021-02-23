Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases.

The state saw 5,869 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries has gone up to 20,05,851. The death toll stands at 51,857.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

State authorities have also imposed a night curfew in Aurangabad from 11 pm to 6 am till March 8 exempting essential services.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakh from 14,000 people in the city who were caught without face masks in public spaces. (ANI)

