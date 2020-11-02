Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): A 27-year-old chartered accountant has lodged a complaint against her husband accusing him of cheating her by hiding the fact that he is bald.

A case was registered against the man under Sections 406 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Naya Nagar Police Station in Thane rural based on the woman's complaint, senior police station Kailash Barve said.

She alleged that her husband's family did not reveal that he is bald. In the complaint, the 27-year-old said that her husband had been wearing a wig and if she knew he was bald she wouldn't have married him two years ago.

The woman claimed that she got to know about her husband's baldness status a day after the marriage and when she reached out to her in-laws but they said it is not a serious matter.

The man has filed a petition in a Thane court which asked him to surrender before the police. (ANI)

