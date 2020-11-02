New Delhi, November 2: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Sunday extended July 2020 cycle dates. The admission date for IGNOU July 2020 admission cycle has been extended till November 15. Candidates can register online on the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last Date for Online Admission Extended Till December 15; Exams in February Next Year.

Students can register for different undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. Bachelor's degree programmes, bachelor's honours degree programmes and masters degree programmes are among the courses offered by the IGNOU. The registration for July 2020 began on June 1. IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2020 Session Till October 31.

How to Register Online?

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Download the Prospectus for detailed information on programmes.

Enter the login credentials after the registration window opens.

Click on Submit

Then log in again with the username and passwords

Candidates are required to fill the required details.

In the end, pay the IGNOU July session application fee.

The IGNOU in a statement said, "The last date for Fresh Admissions has been extended till November 15, 2020. (For Programmes other than Certificate and Semester based Programmes). Interested candidates can apply in Bachelor's Degree Programmes, Master's Degree Programmes and Diploma & PG Diploma Programmes of the university." However, the extension does not apply to admission to July semester-based courses, including PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM,

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

and all courses of six months or less duration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).