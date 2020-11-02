Mumbai, November 2: Britain’s Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported on Sunday, citing Kensington Palace sources. He kept his diagnosis a secret as he didn't want to alarm the country, the newspaper reported.

Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, files Police complaint against Gaurav Wasan -who first shot his video and posted it- for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife and him. He alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, a criminal conspiracy by Wasan.

There has been a steep rise in average retail prices of potatoes, onions and other essential commodities over the past year. The average retail price of potatoes has gone up by 92 percent in past one year. Similarly, onion retail prices have increased 44 percent during the period.

On Sunday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “I have been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home."

