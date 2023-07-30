Nagpur, Jul 30 (PTI) A woman owning a jewellery shop was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three men who decamped with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Rameshwari locality of the city on Saturday night, an official said.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date 2023: No Extension for Income Tax Return Filing Due Date, Penalties and Loss of Benefits if You Miss Deadline.

The victim Shashi Soni closed her jewellery shop around 9 pm and was heading home on her two-wheeler with valuables in a bag, when the three accused tailed her, he said.

The accused allegedly intercepted her and whipped out a pistol and asked her to handover the bag, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Satna, Accused Arrested; Second Case in District in Four Days.

The trio decamped with the bag containing 50 gm gold, 6 kg silver, and Rs 30,000 cash, he said.

The police were immediately alerted and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)