Satara, Aug 7 (PTI) Three persons charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were shot at on the premises of a court in Wai in Satara district on Monday but they escaped unhurt, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in the verandah of the court complex, he said.

"Three accused out of 15 charged with extorting from a hotel owner were produced in court during the day. When the trio was waiting in the verandah area outside the courtroom, a man fired two shots at them," he said.

"The police personnel there pinned down the man who had fired the two rounds, which hit the wall and floor. He has been arrested and has been identified as the complainant in the extortion case," the official said.

The process of registering a case in the firing incident is underway, the police official added.

