Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested with drugs worth Rs 56 lakh from Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the Tulinj arrested the accused from Pragathi Nagar in the Nalasopara area of Palghar.

Drugs, including MD and Ganja, were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, as soon as they received information that some people come to Pragati Nagar to sell drugs, the police took cognizance of the matter.

Following information that some people regularly come to Pragati Nagar to sell drugs, an operation was carried out to nab the accused, the police said. The accused were taken into custody on suspicion, and during a search, MD drugs and Ganja were recovered from them, the officials added.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An investigation is underway to identify the source of these drugs and also to find out to whom they are sold, the police said. (ANI)

