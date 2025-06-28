Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said the state government will soon use advanced LiDAR-based drone technology to monitor mining activities and increase revenue, starting with a pilot project in Pune district.

The state revenue minister said despite large-scale excavation of minor minerals such as murum, sand and stone, the government is not receiving the expected revenue.

Also Read | Ujjain Unrest: Tension Flares in Madhya Pradesh City as Slippers Hurled at Religious Place Near Gopal Mandir During ‘Rath Yatra’, Case Registered (Watch Video).

"There is a significant difference between the figures on paper and the actual excavation. To address this, the state has decided to deploy drones equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology for precise mapping and measurement of mining areas," he said.

Bawankule recently held a meeting with district officials in this regard.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Kills Pet Dog for Tantrik Ritual, Hides Rotting Body in Apartment for Days; Case Registered.

He said transparent and technological solutions are necessary to enhance mining revenue in the state, and the drone-based survey project will prove decisive in this effort.

"Using drones, the quantity of stone or murum present in a mining area can be measured with accuracy. This will help increase revenue and bring more transparency to the system," the minister said.

He said the technology is also expected to curb illegal mining activities.

"Through direct drone surveys, we can gather evidence of unauthorised excavation, making it easier for the revenue machinery to take action," he added.

Bawankule said digital mapping of temporarily and permanently licensed mining areas will be undertaken as part of the project, and this will help in future planning and record-keeping.

"Standardised base maps of all operational and closed mines will be created, and these can be referred to in subsequent surveys," he said.

A system would be developed to enable virtual inspection of each mine, the minister said.

"The platform will allow the administration to view and monitor mining areas in digital format," he said.

The pilot project will cover 97 mines in Pune district, where regular drone-based measurements will be conducted.

Following its success, the revenue department plans to expand the initiative to other districts in phases, he said.

"Significant mineral excavation is taking place in other districts as well. In this context, accurate data, routine monitoring, and prevention of misuse are essential. The technology will not only increase the state revenue but also help maintain environmental balance," Bawankule said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)