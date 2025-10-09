Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Maharshi Valmiki wrote the Ramayana to ease the world's sorrow and to guide humanity toward the path of righteousness.

Bhagwat was speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebration organised by the Valmiki Samaj Seva Mandal in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The RSS chief stated that while Lord Ram has eternally existed, it was Maharshi Valmiki who brought him into every household through his epic.

"Valmiki's heart was filled with compassion and empathy for all living beings. He composed the Ramayana so that people could find strength and solace through Lord Ram's ideals," he said.

Bhagwat elaborated that the Ramayana teaches every aspect of human conduct -- how a son, brother, friend, servant, or ruler should act; how loyalty and duty define character.

Lord Ram exemplifies these values, and Hanuman embodies complete devotion," the RSS chief added, pointing to other examples such as Vibhishana and Sugriva.

Quoting from the statement issued by Vishva Samvad Kendra, Bhagwat noted, "Valmiki did not just tell a story; he offered the world a timeless philosophy of life. The goodwill and moral discipline India is known for today stems from the Ramkatha -- its source lies in Valmiki's compassion and divine vision."

Reflecting on India's spiritual legacy, he said, "According to present calculations, the Ramayana period dates back around 8,000 years. What Valmiki envisioned then can still be realised today through patience, perseverance, and continuous effort -- here, in this land, by our own hands."

He concluded by reminding citizens of their duty, "This is our responsibility towards humanity. As Indians, it is our culture and tradition -- and carrying it forward is our sacred duty."

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana. Also called Pargat Diwas, the festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Ashwin. (ANI)

