Atla Tadde is an annual Hindu festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Telugu women in Andhra Pradesh. The occasion is celebrated with great devotion by both unmarried and married Telugu Hindu women, where unmarried women pray for a good husband, while married women pray for the health and long life of their husbands. Atla Tadde falls on the third night after the full moon in the month of Aswiyuja in the Telugu calendar, which falls in either September or October in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Atla Tadde falls on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Atla Tadde Wishes and HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and Greetings To Send on the Fasting Day.

Atla Tadde is the Telugu festival that resembles Karva Chauth, which is celebrated by North Indian women the next day. According to drikpanchang, the moonrise on Atla Tadde Day will be at 19:57 pm. The Thadiya tithi begins at 02:22 on October 09, 2025 and will end at 22:54 on October 09, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Atla Tadde 2025 date, timings and the significance of the Telugu Karwa Chauth. Atla Tadde Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and SMS To Celebrate the ‘Telugu Karwa Chauth’.

Atla Tadde 2025 Date

Atla Tadde falls on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Atla Tadde 2025 Timings

The moonrise on Atla Tadde Day will be at 19:57 pm.

The Thadiya tithi begins at 02:22 on October 09, 2025, and will end at 22:54 on October 09, 2025.

Atla Tadde Significance

Atla Tadde holds great significance for Telugu Hindu women as they commemorate Atla Tadde by fasting for a day without food or water. They perform a puja in the evening with great devotion and break their fast by eating a small aṭlu after sighting the moon. On this day, some women have a custom of preparing atlu and keeping them as an offering to Goddess Gowri. It is later distributed to relatives, neighbors as vaayanam.

