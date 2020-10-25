Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra reached 16,45,020 on Sunday with the addition of 6,059 cases, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 112 more lives in the state, the death toll grew to 43,264, it said.

A total of 5,648 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 14,60,755, the department said in a release.

There are currently 1,40,486 active cases and so far, 86,08,928 people have been tested across the state to know whether they were infected or not.

The state's recovery rate is 88.8 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.63 per cent.

Mumbai saw a rise of 1,222 cases on Sunday and reported 46 deaths. With this, the total case count in the city rose to 2,51,281 and deaths to 10,105.

The Mumbai metropolitan region, which includes the financial capital of the country as well as its satellite towns, reported 2,210 new cases.

The region's case count has now grown to 5,71,366, while 56 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 17,713.

Nashik city reported 113 new cases, Pune city 298, Pimpri Chinchwad 150 and Nagpur city 276 cases.

