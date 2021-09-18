New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Protesting against the rising prices of cooking oil, All India Mahila Congress observed 'National Price Rise Day' on Friday.

The members of the All India Mahila Congress took out a funeral procession of cooking oil at Connaught Place that was attended by women wing's office-bearers.

Speaking to reporters, Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza said, "Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday, the people of India are suffering due to rising prices of essential commodities, including cooking oil. The price of oil has breached Rs 200/litre and the LPG cylinder costs Rs 900. The price of petrol and diesel has touched Rs 100 in several parts of India."

Calling the government 'Loot-jeevi', the Congress alleged that because of the rising price of essential commodities, the savings of common people have been exhausted.

D'souza said that the government should be held for its promise of 'Acche Din' which has become a hollow slogan. (ANI)

