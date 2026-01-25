Mumbai, January 26: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) on January 26, 2026, the nation once again turns its focus to the Preamble of the Constitution. While Republic Day is famous for the grand military and cultural spectacles at Kartavya Path, its true essence lies in the philosophy of the Preamble, the "soul" of the Constitution that defines India’s identity. Scroll down to read the full text of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Across the country, from the ramparts of government buildings to local school assemblies, millions of citizens participate in the ceremonial reading of this text to reaffirm their commitment to the democratic values that came into effect on this day in 1950. The 2026 celebrations are particularly significant as they coincide with the theme "150 Years of Vande Mataram," linking the spirit of the freedom struggle with the constitutional framework of the Republic. Republic Day 2026: How the Preamble to the Constitution of India Defines Freedom and Social Justice.

The Preamble serves as a reminder that the authority of the Indian state is derived not from a monarch or external power, but from the people themselves. Below is the full, authoritative text of the Preamble, which continues to guide the world's largest democracy seventy-seven years into its journey as a Republic. Republic Day 2026: Who Are India's Chief Guests for the 77th Gantantra Diwas?

Full Text of the Preamble to the Constitution of India

"WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION."

The Significance of the Preamble on Republic Day

Although the Preamble was adopted on November 26, 1949 (now celebrated as Samvidhan Divas), it was on January 26, 1950, that the entire Constitution, and the Preamble's vision, became the supreme law of the land. Reading the Preamble on Republic Day is a symbolic act of "taking the pledge." It reminds every citizen that the Republic is a living entity sustained by the principles of:

Sovereignty: Ultimate independent authority.

Socialism & Secularism: Commitment to social equity and religious neutrality (added in 1976).

Democracy: Power through the will of the people and fair elections.

Republic: A system where the head of state (the President) is elected, not hereditary.

In 2026, the tradition of reading the Preamble has been digitized through government portals like MyGov.in and the Rashtraparv Portal, allowing citizens to download "Preamble Certificates" after participating in collective recitations. This initiative is part of the larger Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation) movement, ensuring that the heavy themes of "Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity" are understood by the younger generation as the foundation of their rights and duties.

