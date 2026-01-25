Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actors Sunny Deol and Jyotika have teamed up for Balaji Ganesh's directorial, which is tentatively titled 'Antony'.

The project will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss. On Sunday, the film's team gathered together for a puja.

Also Read | Who Is Reza Oktovian? Lula Lahfah's Boyfriend Cancels Show Hours Before Indonesian Influencer Found Dead.

They also posed together for the pictures. In one of the images, we can see Sunny, Jyotika, Balaji Ganesh and Riteish Sidhwani could be seen sharing smiles.

Balaji was seen holding a clapperboard with the film's title, 'Antony' mentioned on it.

Also Read | FUJIFILM India Launches Instax Mini Evo Cinema Hybrid Camera With Video Recording and 'Eras Dial' Effects; Check Price and Specifications.

The film is expected to go on floors from February 2026.

Although not much was revealed about the film, the announcement itself was enough to excite the fans.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of 'Border 2', which hit the theatres on January 23.

After a solid opening on Friday, January 23, the war drama picked up speed on Saturday, driven by strong word of mouth from moviegoers across the country.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 per cent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business.

The film is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers.

The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)