Fazilka (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): In a joint operation, Faridkot and Fazilka police have arrested the main accused in the multi-crore Nature Heights Infra Scam who had been absconding for the last eight to nine years, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj Thathai, alias Neeraj Arora, who has been absconding for the last 8-9 years and has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO), from district Poudi in Uttrakhand.

"In a major breakthrough, @FazilkaPolice in a joint operation with @FaridkotPolice has busted the multi-crore Nature Heights Infra Scam and arrested Neeraj Thathai @ Neeraj Arora, who was absconding for the last 8-9 years and was declared a Proclaimed Offender from Pauri, Uttarakhand," DGP Punjab Police posted on X.

Police teams have also recovered one luxury BMW car, mobile phones and fake documents from the possession of accused Neeraj Arora.

"The accused is named in 108 FIRs in 21 districts for defrauding people by promising money or plots," police said.

The police said that the Punjab police is committed to maintaining security and that stern action will be taken against all involved in organised crime.

"Further investigations are ongoing, @PunjabPoliceInd is 100 per cent committed to maintaining security and stern action will be taken against all involved in organised crime," it added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

