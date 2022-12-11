Mainpuri (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Jaswantnagar assembly constituency of Shivpal Singh Yadav outperformed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal segment in its contribution to Dimple Yadav's thumping victory in the Mainpuri by-poll.

Dimple got 1.06 lakh more votes over her nearest rival, BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya, in Jaswantnagar assembly seat, while the difference in Karhal was of 75,462 votes, according to figures given by the Election Commission.

In the recently held bypoll in Mainpuri, the SP nominee defeated Shakya by a huge margin of 2.88 lakh votes. The midterm poll was necessitated due to the death of its MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was also Dimple Yadav's father-in-law.

During campaign in the high-octane by-election, Akhilesh in his meetings often said that it would be a competition between Karhal and Jaswantnagar assembly segments as to who votes more for the party.

Dimple Yadav led in all the five assembly segments -- Mainpuri, Karhal, Kishni (SC), Bhogaon, and Jaswantnagar (in Etawah district) -- and also in the postal votes' category.

She not only won the election with a much bigger margin than her father-in-law did in the 2019 general election, but also scored over her rival in the Bhogaon assembly constituency, dominated by OBC Shakya caste voters.

Mulayam had trailed in Bhogaon in the last Parliamentary election.

Dimple Yadav polled more than 1 lakh votes in four out of five assembly segments of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency – Mainpuri (1,05,795), Kishni (1,07,150), Karhal (1,40,578), and Jaswantnagar (1,64,916). She also got 495 postal ballots.

Shakya's best performance came in Bhogaon assembly segment, where he polled 73,818 votes.

According to the Election Commission, there are over 3.92 lakh voters in Jaswantnagar assembly segment, and more than 3.73 lakh in Karhal assembly segment.

Coming close on heels of the party patriarch's death, the bypoll had glavanised the entire Yadav clan into fanning out across all assembly segments in Mainpuri to ensure Dimple's victory with a record margin and pay a fitting tribute to the departed leader.

SP leader from Mainpuri, Devendra Yadav, said that the election affairs of Jaswantnagar assembly segment were handled by Shivpal Singh Yadav and Abhishek Anshul Yadav (the zila panchayat chairman of Etawah), while in Karhal, workers of the local unit of the party and some party leaders from Azamgarh worked to mobilise the voters.

Former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Yadav had looked after the affairs of Kishni assembly segment, while former SP MP Dharmendra Yadav looked after the affairs of Mainpuri assembly segment, he added.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had won his last Lok Sabha elections, in 2019, by a margin of 94,389 votes, and was the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance.

Like Dimple Yadav who got the bulk of her votes from Jaswantnagar and Karhal assembly segments, Mulayam Singh Yadav too had got the maximum number of votes from Karhal (1,18,133) and Jaswantnagar (1,37,407).

Mulayam's native village Saifai comes in Jaswantnagar of Etawah district.

The SP founder had started his electoral innings from Jaswantnagar winning it for the first time in 1967.

After that he was elected from the seat six more times.

In 1996, he handed over the constituency to his younger brother Shivpal Yadav who won the seat for the sixth consecutive time in the state polls held earlier in the year.

After 1996, Mulayam made a move to the national politics and went on to win the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat four times.

Shyam Bahadur Yadav said people of Mainpuri extended wholehearted support to the SP in general, and the “Saifai family” in particular.

