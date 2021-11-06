Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Punjab's officiating DGP Iqbal Singh Sahota on Saturday asked all the border district police chiefs to maintain a strict vigil along the border area and keep a check on smugglers' activities.

The director-general of police, who was chairing a crime review meeting with officials of Jalandhar range and border range in Jalandhar, directed all senior police officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, illegal mining and corrupt practices, the Punjab government said in a statement.

Sahota also asked border officials to keep a close tab on drones being used for smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs from across the border.

He also ordered district heads to install CCTV cameras at all police stations and religious places.

During the meeting, the DGP also asked all commissioners and senior superintendents of police to launch a crackdown against drug smugglers, suppliers and bootleggers in their areas.

He directed them to identify hotspots infamous for drug smuggling in their areas and launch suitable operations to nab all those smuggling or selling drugs.

