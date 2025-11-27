Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said that the hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India is a significant milestone for the sports sector, infrastructure, and global capabilities.

The Gujarat Chief Minister further emphasised that it will expand modern sports facilities and provide new opportunities for youth and athletes.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 27: Wipro, Asian Paints, and Oberoi Realty Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

"India's hosting of the Commonwealth Games 2030 is a major achievement for our sports sector, infrastructure and international capabilities under the leadership of PM Modi. Hosting it in Gujarat will be a matter of pride for all of us... Hosting the Commonwealth Games in India will expand modern sports facilities and provide new opportunities for youth and athletes, like training, employment and international exposure," said Bhupendra Patel.

Earlier, political leaders across India welcomed the announcement that the country had been awarded the hosting rights for the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030.

Also Read | Washington DC Shooting: 2 National Guard Personnel Shot on Thanksgiving Eve Near the US White House, Alleged Shooter Identified As Afghanistan National Rahmanullah Lakanwat (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's being awarded the hosting rights for the 100th Commonwealth Games, saying that the country's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" has placed India firmly on the global sporting map.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called India's successful bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad a "proud moment for Bharat," describing it as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for world-class infrastructure and sporting excellence.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it is a matter of pride for the nation and will give athletes a big chance to showcase their talent in what would be the Commonwealth movement's century. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday welcomed the announcement, calling it a "heartening and historic achievement" for the nation's sporting landscape.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah expressed happiness and took to X to write, "Proud moment for India as Ahmedabad is confirmed as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030. This landmark moment underscores the nation's commitment to strengthening its sporting ecosystem, enhancing infrastructure, and creating long-term pathways for athletic excellence. A proud step forward for India on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in Glasgow officially ratified that Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

This bid was ratified by delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

A statement from IOA said, "Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad) has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

After Ahmedabad was announced as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers burst into the General Assembly Hall, surprising delegates with a rich cultural performance that provided a taste of the heritage and pride that Athletes and fans can expect from a Games hosted in the Indian state of Gujarat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)