Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 7 (ANI): Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal on Thursday expressed grief after a woman allegedly died due to self-immolation in Kathiapada village of Kendrapara district, and said that the government is making efforts to improve the safety of women in the state.

Aiswarya Biswal noted that the state government has formed Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in several colleges and introduced the Shree Shakti App for women students to report harassment directly to the district administration and government authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident. However, we are making every effort to improve the safety of women in Odisha, especially in colleges. Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) have been formed in almost every college. We have also introduced the Shree Shakti App under the leadership of Mohan Charan Majhi, a user-friendly app that allows female students to report harassment or share their concerns directly with the district administration and government authorities," Biswal told ANI.

She added, "The Shree Shakti app also allows audio and video submissions, which helps the administration respond more efficiently. Colleges will monitor these issues every three months to track concerns and progress."

Further, she slammed Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for politicising the cases of self-immolation in Balasore and a minor girl who died after allegedly being set on fire by miscreants.

She said, "Congress and BJD often politicise such unfortunate events. It is disheartening that every tragedy is given a political spin. We remain committed to improving the safety and mental well-being of women and students. According to NCRB reports, during the Biju Janata Dal government, the murder rate actually decreased by 6 per cent. Crime rate increased by 67 per cent during the BJD government."

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Rajani Kumar Mohanty launched a sharp attack against the government and said, "Just within a month, three young girls lost their lives. The first case was Balasore. The second case was in Balanga. Now this is the third. Every day, 15 to 17 cases of serious crimes against women are happening in every corner of the state... But the state administration has not yet geared up to check this. The state administration has to take some drastic steps, or else the state will be in a very vulnerable condition. Nobody will be safe here... The Police should be more serious while dealing with such cases." (ANI)

