New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): A Parliamentary delegation from the Maldives led by the Speaker of Maldives People's Majlis Abdul Raheem Abdulla visited both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to witness the proceedings of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed the delegation to both the Houses.

The delegation will also visit the Parliament House complex. Afterwards, the Maldives Parliamentary Delegation is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Lok Sabha Speaker. Om Birla will host lunch in honour of the delegation.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Birla said, "I am pleased to announce that in the distinguished box of our house, the parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Maldives is present. On behalf of myself and all the members, I extend a warm welcome to them."

"Their visit is a symbol of the deepening relations between India and the Maldives. It will further strengthen the trilateral partnership between the two countries. We wish them a pleasant, successful, and prosperous stay in India," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also posted on X and welcomed the delegation to India.

"The Parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Maldives led by Abdul Rahim Abdullah, Speaker of the People's Majlis of the Republic of Maldives, who is on a visit to India, witnessed the proceedings of the Lok Sabha today. All members of the delegation are heartily welcome to the Parliament of India," he said.

Earlier on February 3, Om Birla extended a warm welcome to the Russian parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly, Vyacheslav Volodin, to witness the proceedings of the Lower House.

The delegation was in India as part of a significant visit aimed at strengthening India-Russia relations.

On February 6, a Parliamentary Delegation led by Margareta Cederfelt, Chairperson of the India-Sweden Friendship Group in the Swedish Parliament, met with the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, at the Parliament House Complex. (ANI)

