Jabalpur/Maihar, February 11: Nine persons returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj were killed and seven others injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Maihar districts on Tuesday morning, officials said. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and appealed to the people not to exert themselves beyond a point while travelling to such places. He also advised people to allow proper rest and sleep to their drivers to avoid such accidents. A truck carrying cement collided with a mini-bus at around 8.30 am near Sihora town in Jabalpur, killing seven occupants of the passenger vehicle returning to Andhra Pradesh from Prayagraj (in Uttar Pradesh), Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena told PTI.

Two other occupants of the mini-bus were injured and referred to Jabalpur medical college for treatment, he said. The truck was heading on a highway from the wrong side, leading to the accident, eyewitnesses claimed. Seven persons died on the spot, while some others were trapped inside the mini-bus, they said.

Bus Collides With Truck in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, MP: A bus from Andhra Pradesh returning from Prayagraj collided with a truck near Sihora on NH-30, killing seven people. The accident occurred around 9:15 AM near Mohla-Bargi. Officials, including the Collector and SP, have reached the site

The collector and Jabalpur's superintendent of police later left for the accident site. A sports utility vehicle (SUV) following the mini-bus also collided with the same truck, but its occupants escaped unhurt, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said.

CM Yadav told reporters that he has given instructions to officials to provide all help to the victims and also make arrangements for the transportation of the mortal remains to Andhra Pradesh. In Maihar, two persons were killed and five others injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their SUV near Kanchanpur village on National Highway no. 30 at around 4 am, Nadan Dehat police station in-charge KN Banjare said. The SUV was returning to Indore from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he said.

All the injured persons were referred to the Satna district hospital after initial treatment in Amarpatan, the official said. The two deceased have been identified as Manju Sharma (32) and Manoj Vishwakarma (42), he said. Police were examining CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle, the official said.