New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Speaker of People's Majlis of Maldives, Abdul Raheem Abdulla, who is on a visit to India lon Tuesday led a delegation from his country to witness the proceedings of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed the delegation to both the Houses.

After witnessing proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Madives Parliament Speaker Abdulla appreciated the work of digitisation and technology usage, especially the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to extend technological support to help Maldives Majilis (Parliament) to digitise its archives.

Birla on his part assured the Speaker of Maldives Majlis to extend every possible help.

Holding talks with the delegation, Birla recalled his meeting with the Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla in Geneva in October last year at IPU Assembly.

He said that India and Maldives have centuries-old cultural, economic and trade relations.

"Maldives is not only a friendly neighbour of India but is also an important pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'Vision Sagar," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed about the digital technology adopted by the Parliament of India in its functioning.

Members and officers of the People's Majlis of Maldives have been receiving training at the PRIDE Institute of the Indian Parliament. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Parliaments of the two countries in this regard.

Earlier in the day, welcoming the Maldivian delegation, Birla said, "I am pleased to announce that in the distinguished box of our house, the parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Maldives is present. On behalf of myself and all the members, I extend a warm welcome to them."

"Their visit is a symbol of the deepening relations between India and the Maldives. It will further strengthen the trilateral partnership between the two countries. We wish them a pleasant, successful, and prosperous stay in India," he said. (ANI)

