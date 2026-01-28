New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in the Baramati plane crash this morning, calling his death "premature" and the accident "unnatural".

Speaking to reporters here, he demanded an investigation into the accident.

"We will demand an investigation into this accident. It is a very sad incident. Ajit Pawar died a premature death. The passing away of a hard-working man has shocked us all. We are with his family in this hour. An investigation must take place because the accident is unnatural. All the leaders and corporate people fly for urgent work. It was a small plane, so why did this happen? It should be investigated," Kharge stated.

PM Modi, in a series of posts on X, condoled Pawar's demise.

"Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," the PM posted.

In another post on X, PM Modi said, "Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the leaders who condoled the demise of the Maharashtra leader.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

The Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning. (ANI)

