New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir party unit on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Jammu and Kashmir party Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra told the media that, "... Today, Rahul Gandhi is the only ray of hope left in J&K..."

Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir emphasised that there has been a dual power centre in Jammu and Kashmir, and the common man of the region is facing the brunt of its imbalance.

"... It was from this Parliament that Jammu and Kashmir's rights and statehood were taken away. We have come to the same Parliament to request that they fulfil the promises they made... There is a dual power centre in Jammu and Kashmir, and the common man there is facing the brunt of its imbalance... We have come here to demand justice, not to beg," Ahmad Mir told the media.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on the second day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament severely criticised the government over the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the BJP following the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, stating that the party has a track record of "weakening both constitutional offices and processes".

He noted that Dhankhar's "sudden and mysterious" resignation has left many questions unanswered and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take parliament into confidence on the matter.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

"The sudden and mysterious manner in which the Vice President resigned leaves many questions unanswered. The BJP has a track record of weakening both constitutional offices and processes. The BJP also has a track record of insulting constitutional officeholders and undermining the constitutional framework... What is visible and what is the reason are entirely different. We demand that Prime Minister Modi come forward and take the people of India and Parliament into confidence," Randeep Surjewala told ANI. (ANI)

