Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair an all-party meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday to review and discuss COVID-19 situation in the state.

Last week, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had said that the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in private and government hospitals needs to be updated on a daily basis to avoid harassment of patients.

Also Read | CM Mamata Banerjee to Chair an All-Party Meeting in Kolkata Today, Over COVID-19 Pandemic: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 14,358 confirmed COVID-19 case, of which 569 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)