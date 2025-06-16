Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing compensation for the traders after several shops in Khidirpur wholesale market were gutted in fire, BJP West Bengal alleged that the Chief Minister was mocking at Khidirpur fire victims by handing peanuts to those who lost crores.

In a post on X, BJP West Bengal shared, "Mamata Banerjee is back with her cruel nature! She mocks the Khidirpur fire victims by handing peanuts to those who lost crores! When helpless traders speak, she snaps: "Will you fix everything?" Her pets silence them. TMC must go!"

Also Read | Buxar: 6 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lightning Strikes Bihar's Bagaha.

CM Mamata Banerjee visited the wholesale market in Khidirpur area where a fire broke out on Sunday night, and took stock of the situation.

Mamata Banerjee said, "We have instructed the mayor to completely rebuild the market in a scientific way so that there is no problem in the future. There will be a firefighting arrangement. They will build the market on behalf of the government. It will take time to conduct a full survey to find out how many shops were burned. An investigation will be conducted to find out how the fire started. We will give Rs 1 lakh to those whose shops are completely burnt, we will built the shop also and Rs 50,000 to those whose shops are partially burnt."

Also Read | Bihar Train Derailment: Goods Train Derails Near Muzaffarpur Junction; No Casualties.

She further said that whenever cylinders are placed, they should be tested.

"The present market will have to be shifted to build the new market. The new location has been selected by the Mayor and the Councillor for temporary operation so that the business is not affected," she further added.

In a post on X, TMC shared, "In response to the devastating fire at Khidirpur Market, CM Mamata Banerjee has announced immediate compensation and long-term support for the affected traders: Rs1 lakh for those whose shops were completely destroyed, Rs 50,000 for those with partially damaged shops. GoWB will rebuild the market and help traders restart their businesses from the ground up." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)