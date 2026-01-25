Patna (Bihar) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Patna Police on Sunday suspended two police officers in the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel.

The suspended officers are the station house officer of Chitragupta Nagar police station, Roshni Kumari, and the additional station house officer of Kadamkuan police station, Hemant Jha.

The Patna Police released a press statement providing this information. According to the statement, the suspension is a result of delayed action and failure to collect intel in a timely manner. Senior officers of the Patna Police suspended both officers on these grounds.

The statement read, "During the review of Chitraguptnagar Police Station Case No. 14/26, Additional Station House Officer Hemant Jha of Kadamkuan and Station House Officer Roshni Kumari of Chitraguptnagar have been suspended with immediate effect for their failure to collect intelligence and take timely action."

According to a press release issued by the Social Media Cell, office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, traces of semen were found on clothing worn by the deceased at the time of death during the forensic investigation.

"During the examination conducted by the FSL, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident. A DNA profile is being prepared from this sample," the press release read.

The sample will be used to match the DNA of the accused, who has been arrested, as well as the suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team to uncover further details.

"This DNA profile will be matched with the DNA of the accused who has been arrested, as well as with the DNA of other suspected individuals identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as part of the ongoing investigation," the release stated.

Earlier, last week, Abhinav Kumar, Patna Sadar Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that a thorough investigation is underway in the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel.

"An investigation is underway, and whatever facts emerge during the investigation will be shared with you. We are investigating from all angles..." he said.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Bihar government is taking all necessary measures to ensure justice in the NEET aspirant's death in Patna.

Manjhi stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the CBI has also taken over the case.

"The Bihar government is taking all necessary steps, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed. The CBI has also taken over the case. Whoever committed this crime will not escape punishment, and action will be taken against those involved... If there are any difficulties in the case, we will also speak to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India, and every possible step will be taken. Steps will also be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters in Patna.

The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. (ANI)

