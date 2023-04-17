Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "TMC government will not survive beyond 2025" remark, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded his resignation.

Mamata also accused him of conspiring against the state government.

This comes days after Shah during a public meeting in West Bengal's Birbhum last week had appealed to the people to give 35 seats to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I appeal to you to give us at least 35 seats in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. If you give us 35 seats, then the TMC government will not survive beyond 2025," he had said.

Slamming the Home Minister for the remarks, Mamata said, "On April 14, Amit Shah had come to hold BJP meeting in Bengal. He can do his meeting but he cannot say that after getting 35 seats, the Bengal government will topple. This means that there is a conspiracy. How can he say this for an elected government?"

"After saying this, he has no right to stay as Union Home Minister. We want his resignation as the Home Minister," she added.

Shah was on a two-day visit to West Bengal where he urged the public to give 35 seats out of 42 to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She further said that she would not allow the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, and the National Register of Citizens.

The Chief Minister further lashed out at the law and order of Uttar Pradesh over the killing of gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on April 15 while in police custody and said that the people of the state should protest against the encounters.

"Encounters have become a normal thing for the people of Uttar Pradesh. People of UP should protest against these encounters. If anything happens in West Bengal, they (BJP) send central agencies. BJP is double engine...double standard," Mamata said.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot at least eight times with bullet injuries found in his head, neck and chest, said preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on his body after his sensational murder that was caught on news cameras outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on April 15. (ANI)

