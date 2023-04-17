Narsinghpur, April 17: A Hindu spiritual leader and his disciple were killed on Monday and two persons were injured after their sports utility vehicle hit a divider and overturned in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj (85), who had shot to fame after donating Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, died along with his follower Vimal Babu Verma in the mishap that took place in Sangri village, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Suatala police station in charge Jyoti Dixit told PTI. Goa Road Accident: Father-Son Duo Injured After Car Collides With Two-Wheeler, Horrifying Incident Caught On Vehicle’s Dashcam (Watch Video).

"Disciple Deen Bandhu Das (60) and the vehicle's driver Rooplal Raghuvanshi (35) sustained critical injuries and have been rushed to Jabalpur for treatment. All of them were returning to Chhindwara from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh," Dixit said. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Dead As Car Rams Into Lorry Near Kondli Cross in Gubbi (Watch Video).

