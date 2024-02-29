Kolkata, Feb 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her deep grief over the run over and death of two persons by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district.

The accident took place at 7 pm on Wednesday near Kaljharia around 140 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

"Saddened to note yet another rail accident case involving deaths and injuries of several persons. Jamtara in Jharkhand, near our border, is the site of this latest tragedy," she posted on X.

"We express solidarity with our neighbour, express condolences for the victim families, and urge the railway authorities again to overhaul the systems for preventing such mishaps again and again," Banerjee added.

"Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to chain pulling at 7 pm on Wednesday. At 7.07 pm, two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the upline by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away from where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement.

