Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 164th birth anniversary, and said the Nobel laureate's creations have been illuminating the whole world.

Banerjee, in a post on X, also quoted a few lines from Tagore's famous collection of poems ‘Gitanjali' (Song Offerings).

Also Read | India and Pakistan Conflict Is None of Our Business but We Can Try To Encourage Both Sides to De-Escalate, Says US Vice President JD Vance.

“On the birth anniversary of poet Rabindranath Tagore, we pay our heartfelt respects and bow to him. We remember him not only on 25th Baishakh, but every day. He is in our direction, in our language, in our hope - in everything! The whole world is illuminated by the light of his creation,” the chief minister said.

Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Rabindra Jayanti' on 25th Baishakh, according to the Bengali calendar.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indian Army Successfully Repels Drone Attacks, Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)