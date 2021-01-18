Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said the Trinamool Congress is fearing that the ground beneath its feet is fast slipping away which is why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has "suddenly announced" that she will contest the upcoming assembly poll from Nandigram. Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district had witnessed massive public protest against "forcible" land acquisition by the then Left Front government, for creation of a special economic zone, that propelled her to power in 2011.

"It appears that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sensed defeat in Bhawanipore. She has therefore suddenly announced hat she will contest from Nandigram. But she will be defeated there as well. The TMC will be defeated everywhere," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

In the last election, Banerjee had contested from Bhawanipur in south Kolkata, while Nandigram was the home turf of poitical heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Nandigram earlier in the day, Banerjee said, "If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. In case I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore, someone else will."

Asked if Suvendu Adhikari would be the BJP candidate from Bhawanipore seat, Ghosh told reporters during a road show, "it is for our party to decide which candidate will be fielded from which constituency". Assembly elections are likely in the state in April- May.

Referring to the incident in which BJP activists were pelted with stones near Charu Market area in Tollygunje when they were conducting a roadshow, Ghosh said, "the TMC only understands the politics of 'hamla aar mamla' (attacks and instituting cases) against its political opponents".

Speaking to journalists, Adhikari said, "the TMC is scared after seeing the large turnout in this rally. Five people emerged from a lane and started hurling stones. The more they indulge in such activities, the more they will lose people's support and their seats will gradually come down".

Adhikari also claimed that mostly people from seven districts and very few locals had attended Banerjee's public meeting at Nandigram during the day.

Ghosh, Adhikari, Union minister Debasree Choudhury and Bharati Ghosh were in the flower bedecked truck which was accompanied by party workers shouting 'Jai Sri Ram'.

The truck had not reached the spot when bricks and stones were hurled at the BJP activists.

