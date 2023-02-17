Gurugram, Feb 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was robbed of his CNG auto rickshaw and Rs 3,000 cash by two men who boarded his auto as passengers, police here said.

Dhanji, the victim, is originally from Bihar and lives with his family here in Surat Nagar Phase 2 colony, they said.

According to his complaint, the incident took place Thursday afternoon in the Sector 37D area.

"Around 4.00 pm Thursday, I was at the Dundahera border when two men came to me and booked my auto for sector 37 D," Dhanji said in his complaint, according to police.

"After reaching their destination they asked me to drop them near Ramprastha society and I asked them for Rs 100 more and they agreed. When we reached there, I asked them to get down, but they took out the key of my auto," he said.

Dhanji said that when he confronted the robbers, one of them caught him from behind and another snatched his mobile and Rs 3,000 cash from his pocket. He was roughed up too.

"Finally, they pushed me by the road and fled with my auto," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the two men, yet to be identified, under sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 10 A Police Station on Thursday night.

"We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. We are on the job and the accused will be arrested soon," said ASI Pawan Kumar, the Investigating Officer assigned to the case.

