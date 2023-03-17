New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Two miscreants allegedly abused and fired at a young man in Delhi's Raj Park police station area, said the police on Friday.

The victim was identified as Ravi Kumar, aged 28, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

"On the night of 16/03/23, a PCR call regarding firing was received in Raj Park police station. On reaching the spot it was found that two persons had a fight with the victim, Ravi Kumar. Then the accused fired on the victim and the injured had been taken to SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri", said the police.

The police also added, "The injured stated that he worked as a 'dholak drummer' and previously had a fight with the accused namely Arun aka Pussi one year before. As revenge, the accused Arun aka Pussi came to the victim's place on March 16 with his friend Ismail. Then both the accused abused the victim which turned into a fight and ended in a shooting", said the police.

As told by the police, the victim has been fired by a "desi katta". The police filed an FIR 175/23, under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (lPC) and the 27/54 Arms Act has also been registered in this regard.

A total of two rounds were fired. The place of the incident was examined by the crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, as informed by the police. (ANI)

