Ghaziabad, Mar 7 (PTI) A man wanted by the police here for allegedly killing a businessman while trying to extort money from him over a year ago has been arrested, an official said on Monday.

The man was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on him, police said.

According to the police, the accused, along with his accomplices had tried to blackmail the businessman by implicating him in an illicit relationship with the wife of his employee over a year-and-half ago.

The accused was nabbed from Mohannagar tri-section on Sunday night.

City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said on October 12, 2020, the accused along with his accomplices strangulated the businessman to death after he refused to pay them money.

They then put the body in a gunny bag and dumped it in a forlorn area of Sahibabad site-4 industrial area. The businessman's car was found in a field near Hajj House, the police officer said.

