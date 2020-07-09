Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly duping several people here on the pretext of investing in Kotak Securities, officials said.

The Crime Branch, Jammu, arrested the accused, identified as Mohinder Paul Sharma, of Kathua for impersonating a regional head of Kotak Securities and duping gullible people, they said.

Also Read | iQoo Z1x Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Sharma was arrested from Muthi area of Jammu city after a team of the Crime Branch tracked him, the officials added.

According to a written complaint lodged by one Sham Sunder Gupta of Jammu, the accused duped him and other people worth lakhs of rupees on the pretext of investing in Kotak Securities, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Allows Pvt Medical Establishments Registered Under KPME to Establish COVID Care Centres: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

The accused is presently remanded in police custody so that an investigation into the case is done.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)