Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly hoisting a green flag on the clock tower of the district headquarters here, an official said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh on Monday said that on Saturday, a "mischievous person" had put a green flag on the clock tower in Chowk area with the intention of hurting the religious sentiments of people of a particular religion.

Taking cognisance of the matter, an FIR was registered against the unknown person under the relevant sections of the IPC and after being identified on Sunday, accused Mohammad Ashiq was arrested.

Singh said that police brought down the flag, registered an FIR and started investigating the matter.

With the help of CCTV cameras and a tip-off, the police arrested Ashiq, a resident of Sadar Bazaar under the Kotwali police station.

