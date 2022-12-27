New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Bhalswa Dairy area of the city, police said on Tuesday.

They said the girl had gone missing last Wednesday evening while she was playing outside her home.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Private Hospital Shut Down in Faizullaganj by Health Department After Video of Man Being Beaten Goes Viral; Inquiry Ordered.

Her parents lodged a complaint at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, following which a case under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) was registered.

Around 7 am the next day, the girl was found near a park. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors disclosed that she was a victim of sexual assault, the police officials said.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case: Karnataka Police Lodge FIR Against Harinder Shetty, Former Chairman of Bangalore Turf Club, Launch Manhunt To Arrest Him.

Other relevant charges, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were added after this, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said accused Anil Pathak has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the city police, seeking an action-taken report over the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)